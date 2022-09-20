BJP delegation to call on Puducherry Chief Minister next week

V. Saminathan heading the BJP consultative meeting in Puducherry on September 19, 2022. Photo: Special Arrangement

A BJP delegation is likely to call on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy next week to bring to his notice certain grievances of party legislators and three independents who have become associate members of the BJP in the Legislative Assembly.

The decision to call on the Chief Minister was taken at a consultative meeting Puducherry BJP president V. Saminathan had with 12 legislators ( six elected members of the party, three nominated and three independents) at the Assembly on September 19 .

“It was just a routine meeting of party legislators. We wanted to get the views of the members about the functioning of government. MLAs have expressed their opinion and some of them have even raised certain complaints pertaining to their constituencies. We will call on the Chief Minister next week and take up those issues,“ Mr Saminathan told The Hindu.

Sources said while some legislators at the meeting expressed their deep anguish in the delay of appointment of heads of Boards/Corporations, others have complained about the neglect shown by the Chief Minister in allocating funds to their constituencies. Independent legislators have specifically asked the BJP local leadership to take up with Chief Minister on allocation of funds for road works and maintenance of street lights in their constituencies, a source said.

It might be recalled that after a similar meeting ahead of the budget session in August, a BJP delegation led by BJP in-charge for the UT, Nirmal Kumar Surana had called on the Chief Minister to take up grievances of party legislators. BJP is the junior ally of Chief Minister’s All India N.R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan will make a two-day visit to Puducherry on September 24 and 25 to attend various programmes held as part of fortnight long birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.