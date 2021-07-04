BJP delegation failed to raise Statehood with PM: former CM

It shows the mindset of BJP on the subject: Narayanasamy

The failure on the part of the BJP delegation to press for Statehood during their meeting with the Prime Minister a few days ago reflected the attitude of the saffron party towards the long pending demand of political parties in the Union Territory, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said.

In a virtual press conference on Friday night, the former Chief Minister said the BJP delegation during their meetings with Prime Minister and Home Minister failed to raise the long pending demand for Statehood.

“It shows the mindset of BJP on the subject,” the former Chief Minister said.

‘Better control’

Lack of governance in the Union Territory had led to rise in crimes committed by anti-social elements. Rowdy elements are having a free run in the Union Territory during the last few months, he said.

“The anti-social elements have started showing their head. Our government was able to control the activities of such people,” he said.