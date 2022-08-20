BJP delegation calls on Chief Minister, raises issue of ‘disparity’ in fund allocation

Interaction comes at a time when there are irritants that have cropped up between alliance partners in the recent times

Ahead of the Assembly session starting Monday, a delegation of BJP leaders, led by party in-charge for the Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana, met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday evening, apparently to ensure better coordination with the alliance partner.

Mr. Surana reached here on Friday noon and after an interaction with BJP functionaries, party legislators and independent MLAs supporting the BJP, met the Chief Minister at a private hotel along with Home Minister A. Namassivayam and party president V. Saminathan, and left to Chennai in the evening.

Though party leaders officially downplayed the significance of the meeting, the interaction comes at a time when there are certain irritants that have cropped up between the two alliance partners in the recent times. “There is nothing significant in the meeting as we are partners in government. Mr. Surana has come to the Union Territory after a long time, so we arranged a meeting with the Chief Minister. It was just a courtesy call, “ Mr. Saminathan told The Hindu.

However, party insiders said that Mr. Surana during his meeting with the CM had taken up the concerns raised by party legislators and three Independents, who are associated with the BJP in the Assembly, about lack of cooperation extended to them by the Chief Minister in the NDA alliance.

Party legislators and Independents have complained to the BJP leadership that they have been overlooked by the government in developing their constituency. They believe the Chief Minister was ignoring them even while showing preference to legislators belonging to the principal Opposition party, DMK, said a BJP functionary.

“The BJP legislators and Independent MLAs have raised these issues in our internal meetings. The government even allocated a new car to an Independent MLA who made it public his desire not to vote for the NDA nominee in the Presidential election. The constituencies of our legislators are completely ignored. The leaders have raised the disparity in fund allocation with the Chief Minister, “ said another BJP member.

Mr. Surana, according to a party legislator, had also taken up with the Chief Minister the delay in appointment of chairpersons for various Boards and Corporations. The party has been demanding a share of the posts in boards and corporations, he said adding the issue had been pending for about a year now.

“Our leaders have taken up with the Chief Minister the issue of equal treatment of all constituencies and also appointment of key positions in boards. The issue figured in Friday’s meeting also, “ he said.

The AINRC, a leader said, believes such meetings are important as there was a need for better coordination, especially, after the Budget fiasco. “The Centre did not enhance Budgetary support for the Union Territory and also delayed giving sanction for the outlay approved by the Puducherry Planning Board. The Assembly had to be cut short due to the delay in getting approval for the Budget. The reduced allocation and delay in getting approval have cast a shadow on the alliance, “ said an AINRC member.