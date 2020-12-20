BJP commences tour of all 30 Assembly constituencies

Party aims at highlighting failures of Congress government

The BJP-alliance will form the government as the incumbent Congress government has failed to deliver on its promises, nominated legislator and BJP president V. Saminathan said on Saturday.

Addressing party workers at Kanakachettikulam, from where the BJP commenced tour of all 30 Assembly constituencies to highlight the failure of the Congress government, he said the Congress wasted more than four and a half years in government. The government failed to deliver on its electoral promises and was also responsible for the closure of textile mills and societies, he charged.

Party leaders would tour all the Assembly segments in the next few days to explain to the public the failures of the government, he noted.

Party in-charge for the Union Territory Nirmal Kumar Surana refuted the charge made by the Congress that the Centre was trying to destabilise the Puducherry government. “In the last six years, we have not destabilised any government,” he said.

He also criticised the Chief Minister for always blaming the Lt.Governor. The Chief Minister should have met the Lt. Governor and sorted out the issues.

Mr. Surana said the National Democratic Alliance would continue for the upcoming Assembly polls.