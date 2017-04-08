BJP comes out in support of Bedi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has come out in support of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi in her open rebellion against ruling Congress on the issue of contempt proceedings against two officers.

The BJP cadre on Friday took out a march to the Legislative Assembly from Balaji Theatre junction raising slogans against the Congress ministers and Speaker V. Vaithilingam.

Addressing the gathering near the Assembly, president of the local unit of the party V. Saminathan said the government had declared a war against Ms. Bedi as she was not allowing corruption.

Her “stern” stand for financial prudence had agitated the ministers. The Lieutenant Governor had become more popular than the government after she started meeting the public and attending to their grievances, he said.

The BJP leader said if the government continued with non-cooperation attitude, the party would call for a bandh in the Union Territory.

He questioned the government’s silence over the death of three people at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute while undergoing dialysis.

“Why was action not taken against the Health Minister,” he sought to know.

Low turnout

Anticipating a huge turnout and trouble, a large number of police personnel were deployed. However, around 150 people only turned up. According to police, 122 cadre courted arrest. Around 200 police personnel, and a Vajra vehicle equipped to lob tear gas and water cannons were deployed.

The BJP convened an all-party meeting attended by the principal Opposition party N.R. Congress and Pattali Makkal Katchi.

The meeting decided to call on the Prime Minister and Home Minister to apprise them of the prevailing administrative situation in the union territory.