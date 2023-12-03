ADVERTISEMENT

BJP celebrates in Puducherry

December 03, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leaders celebrate the resounding show of the party in the elections to State Assemblies. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The BJP leaders and cadres in Puducherry burst firecrackers and distributed sweets to celebrate the national party’s resounding show in the elections to five State Assemblies as the results came in on Sunday.

Among those who led the celebrations at Indira Gandhi Square were AK Sai Saravanan Kumar, Civil Supplies Minister, MLAs John Kumar, Richard John Kumar, K. Venkatesan and VP Ramalingam, S. Mohan Kumar, general secretary, A. Saminathan, former state president, and Jayalakshmi, Mahila Morcha president.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda, BJP national president for the stellar electoral performance of the BJP, which is an ally of the AINRC-led government in Puducherry.

