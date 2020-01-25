BJP cadre protest delay in bridge completion

Bharatiya Janata Party cadre on Friday staged a demonstration in front of the office of Public Works Department protesting against the delay in the construction of a bridge at Arumathapuram here.
Led by nominated legislator and party president V. Saminathan, the workers shouted slogans against the government for not completing the work on time. The delay in construction had hampered smooth flow of vehicles on Puducherry-Villipuram Road, he said.
Even four years after the commencement of work, the PWD had not been able to complete the work.
The government should explain to public the reason for the delay in completing the bridge, he added.
Mr. Saminathan said the BJP would intensify the agitation if the bridge work was not completed early.
