BJP cadre protest against move to privatise mill

Around 100 cadre of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday courted arrest while taking out a protest rally against the government’s move to privatise the Lingareddiypalayam sugar mill.

BJP leaders, led by the party’s local unit secretary, V. Saminathan, began a march from Saram but the police stopped them near Immaculate Conception Cathedral.

Addressing workers, before courting arrest, Mr. Saminathan said the government had to mobilise around ₹20 crore to run the decade-old mill successfully. The government should stop unnecessary expenditure and focus on governance. The ruling dispensation had spent ₹10 crore for buying new vehicles at a time when the government was finding it difficult to mobilise resources for the welfare and development measures, he alleged.

If the government approached the local leadership of the BJP, it would make a formal request to the Centre for more funds. The government should immediately announce that the mill would not be privatised. Otherwise the BJP would intensify the campaign, Mr. Saminathan said.

The workers were later released on station bail.