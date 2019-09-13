BJP cadre from Puducherry arrested, released

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre were on Thursday arrested for trying to break the police cordon while staging a protest in front of the Civil Supplies Department, demanding remittance of money to ration cardholders eligible for free rice.

The cadre gathered near the department and after a few minutes of slogan shouting, they tried to barge into the office of the Director of Civil Supplies. Police arrested them and later released them on station bail.

Nominated legislator and local unit president of the party V. Saminathan said the government had neither provided free rice nor remitted money into the bank accounts of beneficiaries for several months. Of the 36 months in power, the Congress government had provided rice only for 17 months and money for five months.

“For the remaining months, the government should provide money till the Centre takes a decision on whether to distribute rice in kind or cash to the beneficiaries,” he demanded.

The party had demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged diversion of funds meant for procuring rice, he added.