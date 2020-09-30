BJP blames Congress for closure of mills

PUDUCHERRY

30 September 2020 16:58 IST

“If the BJP came to power in UT, the mills would be revived”

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday blamed the Congress government for the closure of traditional textile mills in the Union Territory.

Nominated legislator and party president V. Saminathan, in a statement, said the mills are getting closed at a time when unemployment rate was high in UT. The government has failed to revive the mills. The party was all in favour of restructuring and reviving the mills to provide jobs to hundreds of people, he said.

The government could have sold the land owned by Anglo French Textiles at Pattanoor to clear the liabilities accrued by the mills, he said. If the BJP came to power in UT, the mills would be revived, he said.