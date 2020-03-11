Puducherry

BJP behind Madhya Pradesh political crisis, says Puducherry Chief Minister

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday said MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be able to prove his majority in the Assembly

Blaming BJP for the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Wednesday said MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be able to prove his majority in the Assembly.

“BJP is enacting the strategy the way they did in Karnataka. It is murder of democracy and Jyotiraditya Scindia has fallen into the trap. He will realise the Himalayan blunder very shortly,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

The saffron party will use the former Union Minister and then throw him out, the Chief Minister said in his tweet.

Exuding confidence in the leadership of MP Chief Minister, Mr Narayanasamy said “I am confident Kamal Nath will prove his majority.”

