BJP begins door-to-door campaign in U.T.

June 20, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a door-to-door campaign to popularise the nine-year achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP workers led by party president V. Saminathan conducted door-to-door visits in Nellithope constituency and handed over pamphlets describing achievements of Mr. Modi.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar and party legislators were present . Mr. Saminathan told reporters that the campaign would continue for the next 20 days in all the 30 constituencies.