BJP begins door-to-door campaign in U.T.

The party chief said the campaign will continue for the next 20 days in all the 30 constituencies

June 20, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leaders launching a door-to-door campaign to popularise the 9-year achievements of PM Modi-led government at the Centre, in Puducherry on Tuesday.

BJP leaders launching a door-to-door campaign to popularise the 9-year achievements of PM Modi-led government at the Centre, in Puducherry on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday launched a door-to-door campaign to popularise the nine-year achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP workers led by party president V. Saminathan conducted door-to-door visits in Nellithope constituency and handed over pamphlets describing achievements of Mr. Modi.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar and party legislators were present . Mr. Saminathan told reporters that the campaign would continue for the next 20 days in all the 30 constituencies.

