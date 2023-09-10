BJP a ‘poisonous snake’ trying to slither into Tamil Nadu with AIADMK support: Udhayanidhi

September 10, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Accusing the BJP of distorting his comments on Sanatana Dharma, DMK youth wing leader and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said the national party was like a “poisonous snake” trying to slither into Tamil Nadu with the support of the AIADMK.

“We must ensure that both of them are defeated in the [2024 Lok Sabha] election,” he said at a family function of DMK legislator Sabha Rajendran at Neyveli in Cuddalore district.

Mr. Udhayanidhi alleged that in order to divert attention from various issues, the BJP had distorted his recent speech at a conference against Sanatana Dharma and was spreading falsehoods that he had called for a genocide.

The DMK, which championed social justice and equality, was founded to question social evils such as Sanatana Dharma, he said. Since Sanatana Dharma promoted the evil practice of sati and treated women like slaves, the Dravidian movement opposed it and liberated them from such nauseating practices and superstitious beliefs. The DMK had been speaking against Sanatana Dharma for decades and would continue doing so, he added.

Mr. Udhayanidhi further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Ministers were using the row to divert attention from facts such as the killing of over 250 people in Manipur riots and the ₹7.5-lakh crore financial irregularities pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its report.

Ahead of the G-20 summit in Delhi, the Union government had hid the slums and the poor behind large green curtains, and this was the achievement of the BJP government at the Centre, Mr. Udhayanidhi added.

