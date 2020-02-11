Bird sanctuary proposal for Kaliveli yet to take off

It is peak birding season at Kaliveli wetlands, the second-largest brackish water lake in South India after Pulicat lake, with thousands of migratory birds descending during the season. But the long-pending demand for a bird sanctuary in Kaliveli, a wetland area in Villupuram district with rich biodiversity, is yet to become a reality.

Though the place is home to a diverse species of flora and fauna it has neither received its due attention nor gained popularity in spite of initiatives by the Forest Department, claim conservationists who have been pitching to declare it a bird sanctuary. Spread over 670 sq km of catchment area, the demand for a bird sanctuary was first made in 2010 when migratory birds started flocking to the wetlands in large numbers.

K. Raman, founder of Puducherry-based Indigenous Biodiversity Foundation (IBF) and S. Vimalraj, a naturalist have recorded sightings of rare migratory birds including the Booted Eagle, Greater Spotted Eagle, Pallid Harrier, Western Mash Harrier, Temminck’s Stint, Ruff, Ruddy Turnerstone, Pied Avocet, Terek Sandpiper, Marsh Sandpiper, Eurasian Wigeon and Garganey in the wetlands.

“The presence of the Golden Jackal and Jungle Cat were also found in different areas in Kaliveli pointing to their widespread distribution in a study conducted by IBF recently. Earlier, birds such as the Grey Pelican used to nest, roost and feed here. But their natural habitats have been disturbed and proliferation of shrimp farms is a major disturbance. There is an urgent need for the government to act and protect this wetland to ensure that it remains a safe haven for its diverse flora and fauna,” Mr. Raman said.

Though Kaliveli meets several designation criteria such as being a representative example of a natural or near-natural wetland type found within India, it failed to make to the list of sites recently announced under the Ramsar convention.

According to Raphael Mathevet, Head of Ecology Department, French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP), “Unlike Kaliveli, the newly designated sites of international importance for waterbirds in January have the status of a bird sanctuary. The wetlands, which is incontestably one of the main wetlands of the Coromandal coast, is not yet officially a bird sanctuary although everything is ready at the level of authorities in Villupuram and Tamil Nadu.”

The government should ensure the conservation of the ecological characteristics of the site. Today it is important first to preserve the incredible high value and beauty of the local scenery and the temporary-flooded grassland and its lake, which largely remains pristine as a wild landscape could be, he said.

There is a need to undertake ecological restoration of abandoned aquaculture ponds located on public lands in order to bring back the ecological function of these areas and to create well designed nesting areas for the avifauna, Mr. Mathevet said.

According to 2004 assessment of IBCN and Bird Life International, Kaliveli supports more than 20,000 birds every year. The lake has been a feeding ground for long distance migrants from the cold subarctic regions of Central Asia and Siberia including Black-tailed Godwits, Eurasian Curlew, White Stork, Ruff and Dunlin.

According to Abhishek Tomar, District Forest Officer, Villupuram, “The Forest department has prepared a detailed proposal and submitted it to the Government. The government had raised some queries on the survey numbers and it was rectified and sent back one-and-a-half months back. The government is now looking into it and the proposal is under their active consideration.”

Officials are hopeful of getting the necessary approval from the government and a formal announcement on notifying the wetlands as a sanctuary is expected this year.

The government has already sanctioned ₹60 crore for construction of a check dam to prevent the intrusion of sea water and waste water from shrimp farms into the wetlands. The Forest department has also initiated steps for creation of nesting sites for migratory birds, an official said.

Conservationists say that Kaliveli is one of the places that should be declared as a bird sanctuary, as this is a major wetland on the East coast. The declaration of a sanctuary may take time and it is for the government to speed up the proposal.

According to Ratheesh Narayanan, a wildlife researcher of IBF, “The announcement of Kaliveli as a bird sanctuary will protect, propagate and develop its surrounding environment. It will give the bird species that are endangered or close to extinction a chance to revive. Poaching, encroachments and illegal farming in the protected area will be controlled and ecological tourism will benefit the locals.”