Bird Interpretation Centre soon in Puducherry

19 February 2020 13:06 IST

The first-of-its-kind centre will be open to the public from April and provide comprehensive information on the flora and fauna of Oussudu Lake, officials said

Soon, bird watchers and tourists will get to know about the rich biodiversity of Oussudu Lake, an important wetland on the outskirts of Puducherry, by visiting the first-of-its-kind Interpretation Centre for Birds coming up at the premises of the Department of Forests and Wildlife.

“The Bird Interpretation Centre is being built by the Cooperative Building Centre with the assistance of ₹90 lakh from the Centre and will be open to public from April. The centre will cater to wildlife enthusiasts, environmentalists, tourists and students. It would provide comprehensive information on the flora and fauna of the Oussudu Lake,” said G. Sathiyamoorthy, Conservator of Forests.

The objective of the interpretation centre is to help students and tourists develop a better understanding of nature with a particular focus on Oussudu Lake. Schools and colleges can bring their students for a visit to the centre and a nature expert will interact with them and explain the various aspects on display

The Interpretation Centre will be coming up on 1,500 sq.ft. in the premises. The ground floor will have artworks of birds carved on granite stone pillars and carvings of the endangered Olive Ridley turtles, where students can gain knowledge on the turtles and the importance of their conservation.

The first floor will house a multi-purpose auditorium with a seating capacity of 70 persons. The interpretation centre will also have full-sized 3-D displays on the Greater Flamingos and a few other endangered birds that visit the Oussudu Lake every year, Mr. Sathyamoorthy said.

The Oussudu Lake is identified as a wetland of national importance under the National Wetland Conservation Programme of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and has also been declared one of the 93 significant wetlands in Asia by the Asian Wetland Bureau. The inter-state lake covers an expanse of 800 hectares, of which 390 hectares lies in Puducherry.

According to the Forest and Wildlife Department, 66 species of birds belonging to 47 families were recorded from the lake. The critically endangered Spoon-billed sandpiper and endangered White-bellied Sea Eagle were also sighted.

Flamingos, Darter (snake bird), Spot-billed Pelican, Great White Pelican, Painted Stork, Eurasian Spoon Bill and Pallid Harrier are frequent visitors to this wetland. Another regular is the Grey-breasted Prinia, while one of the species that arrives in flocks is the Common Coot.

