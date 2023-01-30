Bird census: 150 species recorded in Villupuram district

January 30, 2023 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The two-day synchronised bird survey in wetlands and bird sanctuaries in Villupuram district recorded over 150 species and 26,668 individual birds.

The census was undertaken in two bird sanctuaries — Oussudu and Kazhuveli — and wetlands in Villupuram district, Pichavaram mangroves, and wetlands in Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts on January 28 and 29.

More than 30 teams of volunteers, bird watchers, and ornithologists were engaged in the annual exercise organised by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, with technical support from Universal Eco Foundation, a Puducherry-based biodiversity conservation organisation in Villupuram, Indigenous Biodiversity Foundation, a non-profit organisation in Cuddalore, and Hope for You, a non-governmental organisation in Kallakurichi district.

The volunteers were briefed about the methodology at an induction programme before the census. According to District Forest Officer Sumesh Soman, “The main aim of the census is to document the birds in the State. The census is used as a tool to obtain baseline data on the approximate waterbird population and diversity in the wetlands, which is also an indication of the overall health of the wetlands. The data would be useful in comparing the waterbird population trends of different years, which would in turn help in taking informed policy decisions and interventions in the wetlands.”

About 21,013 birds were spotted in the Kazhuveli bird sanctuary alone. The highest number was that of Glossy Ibis (2,265) followed by Spot-Billed Duck (1,935), Whistling Duck (1,579), and Northern Shoveler (1,526). The census was simultaneously held in Veeranam tank, Wellington tank and Bahour tank in Cuddalore district and the Gomukhi, Manimutharu, and Mookanur areas of Kallakurichi district.

The census recorded about 4,842 birds of 51 species in the Oussudu sanctuary. After checking and cross-checking the data, a final report would be compiled by the Forest Department to initiate conservation initiatives, Mr. Soman added.

Last year, more than 22,000 birds of 175 species were recorded in Kazhuveli. The second phase of the census scheduled for March 4 and 5 will cover terrestrial birds.