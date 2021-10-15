Bio-mining to clear legacy waste from Kurumbapet dump begins

Firm to rid the 23-acre yard of 7.42 lakh cubic metre waste in 12 months

In a major step towards providing an integrated solid waste management system for the town and suburbs, the Local Administration Department has commenced bio-mining of around 7.42 lakh cubic metre waste accumulated at the Kurumbapet garbage dump.

The firm assigned to clear the waste, Erode-based Zigma Global Environment Solutions Private Limited, has commenced the work to rid the 23-acre yard of waste piled up over the years.

The dump, which was being used over years by the municipalities of Pondicherry, Oulgaret and commune panchayats of Ariyankuppam and Villianur to deposit waste, has been a major irritant for the residents in the area due to burning of waste and foul smell.

The presence of legacy waste had so far hampered the administration’s efforts to use the yard to implement an integrated solid waste management programme, including end-processing of the collected household garbage, for the town.

E. Vallavan, Secretary, LAD, told The Hindu that the firm had commenced work in August. “As on July, this year, the yard has about 7.42 lakh cubic metre of waste. We have given them 12 months to clear the waste and handover the land free of any waste. Once, the land has been reclaimed we will start a programme, including segregation of waste and recycling,” he said.

The firm selected for bio-mining has got the expertise in splitting the waste into components.

Various valuable materials including metals, stone, glass and those which could be used for cement manufacturing will be retrieved from the waste, he said adding the LAD would pay the firm ₹770 per tonne for the reclamation of the land. “The reclamation of the land will help us in implementing the solid waste management rules,” he said.