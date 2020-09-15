Bio-incubator facility launched in Puducherry

Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV), which administers the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI), has launched a bio-incubator for the development of indigenous and affordable healthcare products to combat emerging infections, chronic diseases and other healthcare needs.
According to a press release, M.K. Rajagopalan, Chancellor of SBV, launched the bio-incubator facility recently.
S.C. Parija, Vice-Chancellor of SBV, said that the institute had taken the lead in promulgating Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) related activities in health sciences universities that are in compliance with the revised National policy. SBV has already commercialised a patented product ‘Universal back resting device’ developed at a constituent college.
S.R. Rao, Vice-president (Research and Innovation), said the bio-incubator will accommodate 15 start-up companies with access to all infrastructure facilities, and faculty, besides legal and regulatory advice for the development of products and technology validation through clinical trials, and real-time use in healthcare setting of hospitals.
