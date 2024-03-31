Bilingual Braille signage at all polling stations

March 31, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Election Department will provide Braille signage in English and Tamil in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in all 967 polling stations spread across 30 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory for the April 19 Lok Sabha election.

P. Jawahar, Chief Electoral Officer, said in a press note that this facility is being provided on the instructions of the Election Commission of India to make it easy for visually-impaired electors to cast their votes without the help of an attendant.

The Braille signage would include a Braille sheet/dummy ballot sheet containing the serial number of the contesting candidate, his or her name and party affiliation in the same order in which they appear in the balloting unit. In the event of there being more than 15 candidates in the fray, two dummy ballot sheets will be made available.

Besides, inside the polling station, the presiding officer will provide the visually-impaired elector the Braille ballot sheet printed with details. After, he or she studies the contents, the visually-impaired elector can proceed to the voting compartment to cast his/her vote with reference to the serial number of the candidate and balloting unit number.

However, if the elector desires, he/she will still be allowed to bring a companion as provided in Rule 49N of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961.