Bids invited for commercial development of land near Puducherry railway station

With the work to redevelop the Puducherry railway station into a top-class terminal expected to be completed next year, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of the Indian Railways, has invited bids for the commercial development of the land adjoining the railway station, which falls under the Tiruchirappalli Division of the Southern Railway.

The parcel of land to be leased out, which is 12,688 sq.m., has a reserve price of ₹59 crore. The land will be leased out for 60 years. The built-up area is 31,720 sq.m.

The RLDA will keep the window for the submission of bids open till 3 p.m. on September 24. The updates will be available on https://www.tenderwizard.in/RLDA and https://rlda.indianrailways.gov.in/

According to the description of the land properties, the site for commercial development (12,688 sq.m.) is bounded by the Subbaiah Salai road and Tamil Town to the north, Vanarapet road and the Botanical Gardens to the west, the Puducherry railway station to the east, and the railway tracks to the south. The site falls under the jurisdiction of the Puducherry Municipality and is governed by the Puducherry Comprehensive Development Plan - 2036.

Ideal for commercial development

The RLDA has pitched the land as being strategically located and, hence, ideal for commercial development, including hotels, shopping complexes, and marriage halls. These developments can significantly boost the local economy, create employment opportunities, and cater to the large influx of tourists visiting Puducherry. The agency is optimistic of an increased influx of tourists into Puducherry in the coming years, which could further fuel the demand for such commercial facilities.

As the nodal agency for the redevelopment of railway stations across the Indian Railway network, the RLDA is also stewarding the redevelopment of the Puducherry railway station into a state-of-the-art terminal on a Public Private Partnership mode under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

The estimated ₹93-crore upgrade involves rendering a world-class travel experience for passengers and tourists, with a range of top-end facilities, which includes a sprawling 1,500 sq.m. air concourse -- first-of-its-kind in the Tiruchi division.

In addition to the spacious and modern concourse, the terminal will have entry/exit terminals for a hassle-free transit that aims to address congestion issues. It will also have upgraded parking facilities with wider driveways and standardised parking lots, big lifts for platforms to ensure ease of access for all, and six-metre-wide gangways to improve the passenger experience.

The redesigned station will also facilitate inter-modal travel. The introduction of feeder buses and e-bus parking facilities will enable seamless connectivity to different parts of the city, promoting the integration of both sides of Puducherry.

Importantly, the whole redevelopment process is being executed with a focus on aesthetic enhancement of the station’s facade and landscaping, ensuring that the new design blends with the old-world charm of the city. The use of green energy and eco-friendly building materials will further underline the project’s commitment to sustainable development, railway officials said.

According to railway data, the Puducherry station, which is designated as an NSG (Non-Suburban Grade) 5 terminus, catered to 1.291 million passengers during the 2022-23 fiscal, yielding earnings of ₹15.48 crore. The daily average footfall at the station is estimated to be 5,905, and the monthly average is 1,80,111 visitors. Between April and July this year alone, the station witnessed a footfall of 7,20,443 visitors.

