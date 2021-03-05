‘Bids being made to weaken NDA alliance’

Our grouping is strong and attempts to break it will not succeed: Saminathan

Attempts were being made by certain parties to weaken the National Democratic Alliance in the Union Territory, nominated legislator and BJP president V. Saminathan said here on Friday.

“Certain attempts are being made to weaken our alliance but it will not succeed,” he said, responding to queries during the inaugural of a programme to collect feedback from the public to prepare the party’s manifesto for the Assembly poll.

He was responding to a query on the statement made by former Minister and DMK leader A.M.H. Nazeem inviting AINRC chief N. Rangasamy to the secular front.

Mr. Nazeem while speaking to reporters at Karaikal on Thursday had invited Mr. Rangasamy to head the secular front in Union Territory.

“Our alliance is strong and attempts to break it will not succeed,” he added.

Earlier, Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal inaugurated the campaign to collect public views before preparing the manifesto.

Party leaders, including Mr. Saminathan and former Minister A. Namassivayam, who also heads the 12-member manifesto committee, urged people gathered at the New Bus Stand to provide their views.

Mr. Namassivayam said party workers in the coming days would visit all 30 constituencies to elicit the views of voters.

The manifesto would reflect the views of the public on the development of the Union Territory, Mr. Namassivayam added.