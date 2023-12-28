Bid to attract more industries to U.T., says CM

December 28, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said the government proposed to woo more industries to the Union Territory.

Addressing press persons after releasing the government calendar for 2024, Mr. Rangasamy said measures were on to develop an industrial estate at Sedarapet. The establishment of industries at the site would spur economic growth and open up job opportunities for youth, which was one of the priorities of the government, he added.

According to Mr. Rangasamy, the government’s thrust for the past two and a half years has been on balancing the impetus on development with the timely delivery of all promised welfare measures for the weaker sections.

The Chief Minister said the government has been disbursing the welfare assistance directly to the beneficiaries through banks. Among the various measures targeted at women, an estimated 40,000 beneficiaries have been given monthly assistance under the scheme for the woman head of BPL families.

On the government proposal to take the desalination route to augment drinking water resources, Mr. Rangasamy said in the first phase it was envisaged to trial a 1 mld (million litres a day) plant before commissioning a 50 mld plant.

Listing out various schemes for students, the Chief Minister said steps had been taken to distribute free laptops to students of Classes XI and XII this year. The tender formalities in this regard have been completed.

Stating that adequate security arrangements had been devised for tourists to enjoy a safe and pleasant New Year celebrations, the Chief Minister said the recent spike in COVID-19 cases was being closely monitored and preventive measures undertaken to check spread.

The Chief Minister also called upon government officials to work efficiently towards ensuring implementation of various schemes. The government was also in the process of filling up vacancies in administrative posts.

The Chief Minister said the push for Statehood had not slipped out of the agenda of priorities of the government. “We will keep persisting with the Centre on Statehood”, he said.

Mr. Rangasamy brushed aside remarks by PCC chief V. Vaithilingam that he dreaded being hounded by the BJP if he decided to leave the uneasy alliance with that party.

Speaker R. Selvam, PWD Minister K. Lakshminarayanan and Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar also participated.