Bid to attack SI during vehicle check; 2 held

CUDDALORE

13 March 2020 01:18 IST

The Delta police have arrested two anti-social elements after they attempted to attack a Sub-Inspector of Police during a vehicle check at Veppur in the early hours of Thursday. The arrested were identified as R. Nishanth, 26, of Thilaspet and Sudhakar alias Abdullah, 28, of Muthurayarpalayam in Puducherry.

According to the police, a team led by Veppur police station Sub-Inspector Subramani and Delta Sub-Inspector Natarajan was conducting vehicle check in Veppur, when they intercepted a motorbike signalling the riders to stop, but they sped away.

SI Subramani tried to stop them when Nishanth who was riding pillion attempted to attack the cop with a machete. The police team nabbed them after a chase and recovered two machetes from them.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two were accomplices of a notorious history sheeter ‘Iyer’ Rajasekhar. They were also involved in the dacoity of a jewellery shop owner in Sirupakkam and were absconding. They were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.