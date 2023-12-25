Bibliophiles flock to the annual book fair in Puducherry

December 25, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Bibliophiles are flocking the ongoing 27th edition of the annual National Book Fair that has on display over 80,000 titles across genres and features a host of sideshows.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy recently inaugurated the 10-day event hosted by the Puducherry Writers Book Society, and themed, ‘Arivu Atram Kakkum Karuvi’, at the Vel Sokkanathan Thirumana Nilayam.

Mr. Rangasamy also released 26 new books published by the various authors in 2022 and distributed Book Seva Ratna awards (2022).

Panch. Ramalingam, founder and president of the Book Fair Committee, said more than 100 publishers, distributors and book sellers are participating in the fair.

The event also features various programmes, ranging from interactive sessions with renowned authors to literary competitions for students.

Around 800 students will be participating in literary contests and the winners will get gold medals and silver medals instituted by the philanthropists of Puducherry and Tamil Nadu.

There are eight types of competitions including elocution, poetry and drawing for the students of schools and colleges. The school and college level winners will be given participation certificates. The final level students will participate in the Book Fair competitions. The top three winners will be awarded the Chief Judge S. Ramalingam Memorial Medal, M.K. Sayeekumary Memorial Medal, Puravalar Vel. Sokkanathan Memorial Medal, Thiyagi M. Abdul Majeed Memorial Medal and Pulavar Seenu. Ramachandran Memorial Medal.

Another highlight will be the conferment of Book Seva Ratna Award 2023 to 10 personalities who have contributed for the past book fairs.

While readers and institutions making purchase worth more than ₹1,000 would get Book Star certificates, those purchasing books for more than ₹10,000 would be given Book Super Star titles. Those who make purchase for more than ₹200 would get coupon at the stall to participate in the daily draws. Every day ₹1,000 worth of books is distributed to the winner.

Organisers have also announced a minimum 10% discount on all books in addition to special prices for libraries and educational institutions.

The book fair is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. till December 31.

