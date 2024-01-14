Bhogi celebrated in Puducherry

January 14, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Residents of Puducherry celebrated the Bhogi festival by lighting bonfires, kickstarting the four-day harvest festival of Pongal on Sunday. Many residents gathered on roads from 4 a.m. and started to light bonfires using wood to celebrate the festival.

Colourful kolams donned the front yards of houses and apartment complexes on the occasion.

Puducherry also witnessed foggy conditions during the early hours. After the Bhogi celebrations, thick smog engulfed several areas.

