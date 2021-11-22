Bharatiya Janata Party lauds 100-day performance of Puducherry’s National Democratic Alliance government

Action plan: V. Saminathan, BJP State president, addressing the State executive committee meeting on Sunday.

PUDUCHERRY

22 November 2021 01:41 IST

Discussion held on party’s strategy for local body polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Puducherry on Sunday has endorsed the performance the AINRC-BJP National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Union Territory in its first 100 days in the office.

The BJP State executive meeting, chaired by V. Saminathan, BJP president, passed a resolution endorsing the 100-day performance of the NDA government, especially the steps taken to reopen ration shops, rollback of water tariffs and withdrawal of user charges for garbage collection.

The BJP also noted the Union Territory’s positive track record in fully implementing all the Centrally sponsored schemes.

In another resolution, the BJP hailed the NDA government at the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the milestone of administering over a billion COVID-19 vaccines and distribution of free rice as pandemic relief to over 80 crore beneficiaries.

Addressing delegates, Home Minister A. Namassivayam said the NDA government in Puducherry was a model administration in good governance and implementing pro-people policies. Nirmal Kumar Surana, BJP Puducherry-in-charge, led the discussions on galvanising the party functionaries for the local body polls.

Civil Supplies Minister A.K. Sai Saravanan Kumar, S. Selvaganabathy, MP (Rajya Sabha), and MLAs, were among those who addressed the meeting.