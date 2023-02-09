Bharati park, established by the French, lies in a state of neglect

February 09, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Bharati Park, flanked by the seats of power, the Raj Nivas and the Legislative Assembly in Puducherry, is in a state of continued neglect.

Regular visitors to the park are complaining about lack of lighting and proper upkeep of premises, including play equipment. In the absence of timely maintenance of lawns, the corridors of the park have become thickly vegetated spoiling the beauty of one of the most sought after recreational centres in the town.

The neglect of the park had led to complete dismantling of play equipment kept near the Raj Nivas side of the park .The remaining play equipment, such as swings, see-saw, slides and spring riders erected on the other side of the park have also developed cracks.

Even, the recently erected outdoor fitness equipment has sustained damage. The open-air gym was set up for morning and evening walkers to have some basic exercises.

According to Razeena Begum, a resident of Villianur, people have stopped taking kids to the park for playing. “Earlier, we used to bring our children on weekends. There is no use of taking the children as they cannot play. It is not at all safe to use the existing equipment as they could fall down any time,” she added.

S. Nadarajan, a resident of Ambalathadayar Madam Street, said the French established the park with the Aayi Mandapam in the centre to lure the tourists. One could get into the park either from the eastern or western, northern and southern sides. There were no restrictions as is seen now for the public to get into the park. The French National festival (Quatorze Juillet- July 14) was used to be held as Raja Pandigai in the park.

“The park comes to the mind of government authorities on special occasions when they judiciously light up the entire premises and the Aayi Mandapam. The entire stretch inside the park on the Assembly side is poorly lit. There is no proper maintenance of the lawn and trees. Some of the trees have become dry and may fall anytime. A prime tourist location is maintained badly,” said Ravindranathan, a resident of Kurichikuppam.

Mr. Nadarajan said the environment-friendly park should not be left high and dry. “Parks and gardens which are the legacies left by the erstwhile French rulers are so relevant today that the administration should pay special attention to their maintenance,” he added.