Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam organises campus recruitment drive

The first ever campus hiring event held at the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam, a government-run arts and humanities college in Ariyankuppam, saw more than 60% of aspirants land in part-time / full- time jobs in a Chennai-based creative enterprise. During the recently-concluded campus recruitment initiative, 30 students participated with mixed combination from 2nd year of college to final year of college from the Department of visual arts and few alumni students and 19 students were shortlisted for appointment as art teachers in Lil Brahmas, a Chennai-based creative education enterprise, a press note from the institution said. The centre, which has researched and developed its own curriculum in visual arts and communication, has been recruiting a wide category of people (students, working professionals, art lovers, home-makers), the press note said. The day-long campus interview involved multi-level testing for all the candidates. All the students were given opportunity to showcase their artistry. Apart from technical knowledge, students were tested for their specific skills, personality and communication skills. More than 60% of the students were finally selected. Lil-Brahmas is in the process of completing formalities to issue offer letters to the selected candidates soon. “The campus recruitment initiative has given students a great opportunity to work while they study. It helps them to improve their abilities in terms of balancing a job while studying for a degree,” said A.K. Bose, principal-in-charge of the Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam. More specifically, in pure arts like visual and performing arts, a work-study balance can help students gain self- confidence, make them self-sustainable, and equally importantly, become a source of succour for their families, he added.