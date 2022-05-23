Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam inks pact with Chhattisgarh University

Special Correspondent May 23, 2022 20:31 IST

The institutions will collaborate in promoting higher education in the field of visual and performing arts

Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam on Monday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Chhattisgarh for academic collaboration. Secretary to Government A. Nudunchezhiyan and Registrar of Indira Kala Sangit Vishwavidyalaya Inder Deo Tiwari signed the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Vice-Chancellor of the Vishwavidyalaya Mokshada Chandrakar at the Legislative Assembly. According to a release, the agreement would enable student exchange programmes and academic collaboration. The objective was to provide opportunity for students and faculty members to share artistic knowledge, strengthen human resource and develop traditional artistic talents at the national and international level. Both the organisations would also collaborate in research and disseminate information of various forms of performing arts, the release said. The institutions would also collaborate in promoting higher education in the field of visual and performing arts. The agreement would enable Bharathiar Palkalaikoodam to adopt certain diploma programmes run by Vishwavidyalaya.



