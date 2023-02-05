HamberMenu
Bharat Petroleum to roll out various projects under its corporate social responsibility initiative in Puducherry

February 05, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
BPCL officials meeting Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

BPCL officials meeting Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) will roll out various welfare projects under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the Union Territory.

A team of BPCL officials called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Nivas recently and discussed the scope of projects that could be implemented in Puducherry under the CSR programme, a press release from the Raj Nivas said.

As projects related to hygiene and cleanliness are being carried out this year, the construction of toilets in government schools and colleges and installation of sanitary napkin dispensers for girl students will be sponsored.

Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, Education Secretary P. Jawahar, Director of Education P.T. Rudra Goud, Secretary to LG Abhijit Vijay Chaudhary, BPCL South Zone General Manager Susmit Das, and regional officials attended the meeting.

