Puducherry

Bharat Bandh: Shops shut, protest rallies held in 11 places in Puducherry

The New Bus Stand wears a deserted look due to the bandh, observed in Puducherry on Wednesday

The New Bus Stand wears a deserted look due to the bandh, observed in Puducherry on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Public transport stayed off the roads and educational institutions too, remained closed

Normal life came to a complete halt in Puducherry on Wednesday as shops and educational institutions remained closed due to the bandh called for by the trade unions to protest the economic policies of the Union Government.

Trade unions of major political parties, barring the BJP, had decided to observe a bandh instead of holding a general strike, observed across the country in response to a call given by the national leadership.

However, no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the region.

Most shops, business establishments and markets were shut. Public transport was largely off the roads. Supporters of the bandh held protest rallies at 11 places.

Former Minister R. Viswanathan, CPI (M) local unit secretary R. Rajangam, CPI (M) State committee member T. Murugan and AITUC general secretary K Sethu Selvam were among those who courted arrest while staging a protest at Raja Theatre junction.

