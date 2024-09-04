GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Best Teacher Awards announced, recipients to be felicitated today

Published - September 04, 2024 10:53 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

The government has announced State Best Teacher Awards for this year in various categories. A press note from P. Priytarshny, Director of School Education, said a total of 21 awards had been declared.

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan will present the awards at the Teachers’ Day celebrations here on Thursday, in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

A. Oumadevy, Head Mistress, CRN GMS, Lawspet, Puducherry; and Gilbert Chretien, PST GPS, Kottucherrymedu, Karaikal; will receive the Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Award (Primary).

A. Vijayan, lecturer (Zoology) N.K.C. GGHSS, Kurussukuppam; and P. Charles Paul, lecturer (Mathematics), Pavendar Bharathidasan GHSS, P.S. Palayam, Puducherry; will receive the Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Award (Secondary).

P. Kalaivani, lecturer (Tamil), Thiruvalluvar GGHSS, Puducherry, will be presented the Chief Minister’s Special Award (Language Teacher). J.S. Chithra, lecturer (Botany), Jeevanandam GHSS, Karamanikuppam, Puducherry; N. Jagadeeswari, PST, SoucilabaI GPS, Puducherry; R. Hemalatha, PST, GPS, Murungapakkam, Puducherry; T. Gajalakshmi PST, Savarayalu Nayagar GGPS, Puducherry; and K. Nalini Devi, PST, GPS, Pakkamudayanpet, Puducherry; will be presented the Chief Minister’s Special Award (Women Teachers).

S. Ilamourougane, Ilango Adigal GHSS, Muthiraiyarpalayam, Puducherry, will receive the Chief Minister’s Special Award (Technical Teacher). The Education Minister’s Regional Award, for Puducherry will be presented to S. Murali, lecturer (Chemistry), Vivekananda GBHSS, Villianur; V. Thirugnana Sambandam, lecturer (Physics), Theerar Sathiyamoorthy GHSS, Murungapakkam; S. Thirunarayanan, lecturer (Chemistry), GHSS, Thavalakuppam; R. Jamuna (Science), GHS, Kombakkam; R. Ganapathy Vivekananthan, Thiruvalluvar GGHSS, and V. Parameswary, GPS, Solai Nagar, Puducherry.

For Kariakal, the recipients are Rajagopalan MR, lecturer in Commerce, Annai Teresa Govt. Girl’s Higher Secondary School and Sathya B, Thalaivar Pa. Shanmugam GHSS, Thenoor, Karaikal.

Girija Pilavullathil, lecturer (Botony), Jawaharlal Nehru GHSS will receive the award for the Mahe region, and V.V.S.P.S.N. Acharyulu, Head Master, Indira Gandhi Govt. Girls Primary School, for Yanam.

