Belgian ensemble performs effervescent mix of Western classical scores

April 22, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Belgian ensemble Laterna Magica recently performed an effervescent mix of Western classical music spanning several centuries, nationalities, and era-defining styles.

Led by the recorder-artist duo, Nathalie Houtman and Laura Pok, who founded Laterna Magica, the musical show at the Alliance Francaise also featured members of Pondicherry Flute Ensemble, a city-based institution engaged in Western classical tutelage.

The woodwind arrangement captured the polyphonic arrangements, flight of notes, and nuanced variations of a typically diverse orchestra, as it recreated movements of composers ranging from Thoinot Arbeau (French, 16th century) and George Frideric Handel (German-British, 18th century-Baroque) to Bela Bartok (Hungary, 20th century) and Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla (Argentina, 20th century).

The Nathalie-Laura duo, alumni of the prestigious Royal Conservatory of Brussels, founded Laterna Magica as an ensemble that specialises in the interpretation of music from the 17th and 18th centuries. Laterna Magica has been collaborating with the Pondicherry Flute Ensemble for shows in Puducherry every year.

This year, the concerts were organised at the Pitanga and the Sri Aurobindo Ashram in Auroville.

“The theme of the project was dance. So, we tried to choose a repertoire from a variety of eras, with pieces that were well suited to the recorder technique. So, you’ve heard pieces from the 15th, 17th, 18th, and 20th centuries,” said Dominic Goodall, head of the École française d’Extrême-Orient (The French School of Asian Studies), who would interject the deep resonance of the viola to a few renditions.

The entire set of musicians was on stage for Renaissance dances featuring movements of Les Bouffons (by Jean d’Estrée) and Bransle de Lorraine (a 16th-century French dance collected by André Danican Philidor in the late 17th century, as part of his duties as the keeper of the King’s music).

A chaconne by the late 17th century Danish-German composer Buxtehude arranged for organ was recreated on recorders. This was followed by five dances for two violins (arranged for flutes) composed by the 20th century Hungarian composer Bela Bartok. These were played by pairs each made up of one of the members of the Pondicherry Flute Ensemble and a musician from Brussels.

A quartet of city musicians - Moïse, Sathish, Mathi, and Goodall - took up four movements of the Suite in Trio No. 4 by Marin Marais, composer at the French court at the end of the 17th century.

“Marin Marais is famed for his compositions for viola da gamba, which is one of the many instruments that can be used for bass accompaniment in the baroque period (in case you are wondering what the viola da gamba can do that the recorders can’t),” says Mr. Goodall.

He felt that one of the qualities of this instrument was that it can be heard clearly and, yet, does not muffle the sound of other instruments.

The viola da gamba can give a much stronger sense of rhythm to the group than a low recorder can, he further said.

“The sound of a bass recorder tends to blend with the sound of the other recorders, and it has very little dynamic range. This means that it is hard to shape the notes, for instance, by giving an incisive rhythmic edge at the beginning of an important note,” he added.

On handpicking movements from the vast classical canon that can be adapted to the recorders, the duo said they adapt the violin’s tessitura to that of the recorder. This often requires them to transpose the piece into another key by adapting certain passages (octavierions), since the recorder’s tessitura is more restricted than that of the violin.

The evening also featured the Belgian Ensemble perform the Libertango, a composition by the 20th Argentinian composer of tango music, Piazzola. This, too, was a special arrangement for recorders, and likely without a precedent, Mr. Goodall noted.

The full set performed six movements (Hornpipe, Bourrée, La Paix, Réjouissance, and two Minuets) from The Water Music and from Music for the Royal Fireworks by Händel. The ensemble wrapped up the concert with the full set performing another French renaissance dance from the Philidor collection: Bourrée d’Avignonnez.

