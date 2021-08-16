Being cautious about reopening schools: Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hoisting the national flag at Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Sunday. Photo: Special arrangement

PUDUCHERRY

16 August 2021 01:42 IST

‘Decision will be made after submission of consolidated assessment’

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Sunday that the government was taking a cautious approach on reopening of schools and would take a call only after obtaining an assessment report from the Education Department.

“I have asked the School Education Department to hold consultations with stakeholders and submit a consolidated assessment by August 20. The decision will be made after that,” she told reporters shortly after unfurling the national flag at the Raj Nivas to mark the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Several festivals had been planned throughout the year to mark the special anniversary themed Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, she said. Planting of about 75,000 saplings was being undertaken across the Union Territory.

On COVID-19 vaccinations, Ms. Soundararajan said Puducherry had been able to achieve about 60% coverage of the population against a target of 100% by August 15.

Various measures were being taken to reach the goal.

Earlier in the morning, the Lt. Governor visited the Manakula Vinayakar temple.

Pondicherry University celebrated 75th Independence Day with Vice-Chancellor Gurmeet Singh hoisting the national flag at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Administrative Building.

He also inaugurated oxygen rich plants park developed by the horticulture wing in the university campus and also planted a peepal tree in the park in the presence of S. Balakrishnan, director (studies, educational innovation and rural reconstruction) and B. Chithra, Registrar, Amaresh Samantaraya, finance officer, heads of departments, faculty and students.

The Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV) Vice-Chancellor S.C. Parija unfurled the national flag to mark the occasion. SBV also launched a shadow mime titled “India’s Freedom struggle and emancipation.”

The SBV-administrated Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute received certificate of appreciation in recognition of adherence to the Quality Certification Standards of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana from the District Collector at a function in the Collectorate.