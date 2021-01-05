Bedi violated COVID-19 protocol: Lakshminarayanan

‘L-G should have self isolated after staff tested positive’

Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan on Monday accused Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi of violating the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Centre.

In a statement, the Congress legislator said the Lt. Governor should have undergone self quarantine after a member of her social media team tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As per the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, in case an occupant of a place got infected, others who came in contact with the person or residing with them should self isolate.

After the person with the Lt. Governor’s team got tested and admitted at hospital, Raj Nivas should have been closed for three days and Ms. Bedi gone under self quarantine.

However, the Lt. Governor on Sunday personally welcomed Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy and interacted with him at Raj Nivas. The Lt. Governor failed to follow COVID-19 protocol, Mr. Lakshminarayanan charged.

It might be recalled that a woman member of Lt. Governor’s media team got admitted at Jipmer after she tested positive three days ago.

Subsequent tests conducted by the Health Department on 27 persons at Raj Nivas proved negative to all.

Mr. Lakshminarayan requested the District Collector to initiate action against the Lt. Governor for violating COVID-19 protocols.