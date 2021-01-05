Bedi violated COVID-19 protocol: Lakshminarayanan

Parliamentary Secretary to the Chief Minister K. Lakshminarayanan on Monday accused Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi of violating the COVID-19 protocols issued by the Centre.
In a statement, the Congress legislator said the Lt. Governor should have undergone self quarantine after a member of her social media team tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
As per the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry, in case an occupant of a place got infected, others who came in contact with the person or residing with them should self isolate.
After the person with the Lt. Governor’s team got tested and admitted at hospital, Raj Nivas should have been closed for three days and Ms. Bedi gone under self quarantine.
However, the Lt. Governor on Sunday personally welcomed Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy and interacted with him at Raj Nivas. The Lt. Governor failed to follow COVID-19 protocol, Mr. Lakshminarayanan charged.
It might be recalled that a woman member of Lt. Governor’s media team got admitted at Jipmer after she tested positive three days ago.
Subsequent tests conducted by the Health Department on 27 persons at Raj Nivas proved negative to all.
Mr. Lakshminarayan requested the District Collector to initiate action against the Lt. Governor for violating COVID-19 protocols.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath