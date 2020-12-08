Bedi urges team to submit report to Centre at the earliest

Puducherry

08 December 2020 00:26 IST

There has been damage to crops, roads, property and fishing equipment, says Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy

The inter-ministerial Central team assessing damage due to Cyclone Nivar held separate meetings with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Monday.

During her meeting, Ms. Bedi requested the team to submit their recommendation to Centre at the earliest so that U.T. administration could avail the financial assistance and carry out repair works.

She also suggested a specific fund for civil works to avoid inundation in low-lying areas in future.

Mr. Narayanasamy, in his meeting with Central team, reiterated the demand for an interim relief of ₹100 crore. The situation had changed after Nivar made its landfall. There had also been heavy rain due to Cyclone Burevi over the Gulf of Mannar.

The Centre’s relief package had to consider that the unprecedented rainfall the region recorded after Nivar cyclone made the landfall. There has been damage to crops, roads, property and fishing equipment, the Chief Minister said.

He also appealed to the Central team to recommend a financial assistance for finding a permanent solution for flooding during monsoon. The assistance would be used to widen the canals and shelter homes in the coastal areas.

Meanwhile, an AIADMK delegation led by party secretary (West) Om Sakthi Segar submitted a memorandum to the team demanding ₹1 lakh per hectare for paddy farmers, ₹2 lakh per hectare for banana cultivators and ₹50,000 for vegetable farmers to compensate the loss. Cyclone Nivar had caused loss to the tune of ₹300 crore in U.T., the memorandum said.