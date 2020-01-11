Bedi trying to appoint her ‘favoured’ officer as SEC: CM

Continuing his tirade against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on the appointment of State Election Commissioner (SEC), Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Friday said Ms. Bedi was insisting on inviting applications for the post of SEC with the sole intention of anointing her “consultant cum Officer on Special Duty” G. Theva Neethi Dhas to the position.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said Ms. Bedi overruled the Assembly decision to appoint former bureaucrat T.M. Balakrishnan with the intent to appoint her “favoured” officer.

‘Why a second ad?’

“Otherwise, why should the same advertisement which was cancelled by the Speaker through a ruling be floated again with the same conditions. The 25-years work experience included as a criteria is to fit in Mr. Dhas for the post,” Mr. Narayanasamy said.

Reiterating his assertion that the Lt. Governor has no authority to remove Mr. Balakrishnan, the Chief Minister said the SEC could be removed only through the legislative route as in the case of judges.

On the Lt. Governor’s remark that she was only implementing directions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Chief Minister said Ms. Bedi’s double standards were apparent when it came to implementing MHA directions.

The Government of India issued an order delegating more financial powers to the Cabinet and gave the Cabinet power to sanction programmes and projects worth ₹50 crore. The file was still pending with the Lt. Governor, Mr. Narayanasamy said.

‘No right to talk of rules’

In the case of re-appointment of Mr. Dhas after serving as Secretary to the Lt. Governor, the MHA on the request of Ms. Bedi posted him as only a consultant for her. However, the Lt. Governor on her own appointed Mr. Dhas as consultant-cum-OSD, the Chief Minister said adding that Ms. Bedi had “no right” to talk about rules.

On the issue of free rice scheme, the Chief Minister said he has filed the petition in High Court to uphold the right of an elected government to function according to the aspirations of the people and fulfil the election manifesto.