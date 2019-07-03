Bedi the bane of Puducherry, says CM Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy spoke out against Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, Kiran Bedi, terming her as the “bane of Puducherry,” for trying to interfere with the running of the government.

Speaking to reporters in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday, Mr. Narayanasamy said that Ms. Bedi tried to hamper development work, and acted to prevent officials from discharging their duty and act independently. He said the Madras High Court had already said that she had no authority to act independently from the government, but added she continued to flout the order.

Mr. Narayanasamy also said that he, along with the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhatisgarh, met Rahul Gandhi to discourage him from resigning as party president. He said that Mr. Gandhi listened to their suggestions, but did not let on if he had changed his mind, he said.

‘Tweet for publicity’

Water scarcity and drought conditions persist in many States. While some handled it early and effectively, other States are on the job though late, but the tweet by Ms. Bedi was because she wanted publicity, Mr. Narayanasamy said while talking to reporters earlier at the airport in Coimbatore.

Mr. Narayanasamy said that that “the Lieutenant Governor was unnecessarily stepping into the issues of neighbouring States.”

Dragging in governance, politicians and bureaucrats, terming them poor, corrupt and indifferent was unwarranted. Drought and water scarcity prevails in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana owing to poor rainfall. Ms. Bedi’s remarks was aimed at insulting the politicians and public, it is definitely not expected of her.

“She never listens to others and in Puducherry she is keen on creating problems for the ruling party. Only with this motive did the ruling BJP appoint her to the post of Lieutenant Governor. People will oppose such practices when it is required,” he said.

(with inputs from V.S. Palaniappan)