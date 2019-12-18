Puducherry

Bedi takes exception to ‘misleading’ reports

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. File

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. File   | Photo Credit: S_S_KUMAR

Officials focused on improving administration: Lt Governor

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Tuesday said that contrary to certain “misleading reports” in a section of media, all public officials were focused on improving the administration in Puducherry to make it more responsive and accountable.

A day after Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy accused her of, among other things, scolding and intimidating officers during meetings, the Lt. Governor without direct attribution to these remarks, said in a press note that UT officials were also geared towards making the city safer by the day and containing the presence of and growth of organised crime of land grabbing or rowdyism.

“I commend the role of the leadership being played by all ranks in making Puducherry safe for its inhabitants as well as tourists who come in such large numbers,” she said.

‘Collective effort’

Commending departments that had opened up their systems for improvements to serve the people better, the Lt. Governor said the collective effort was to provide solutions and redress grievances at the earliest.

“Instead of misleading and misinformation we need to thank everybody for cooperating and collaborating in all areas of work, and implementing the welfare schemes while ensuring moneymeant for the poor directly reach them. Let's cooperate to make Puducherry prosperous,” Ms. Bedi said.

