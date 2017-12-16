Bedi proposes austerity measures

Lieutenant-Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday said she had directed all secretaries of government departments to avoid business class air travel.

In response to the report “Puducherry in for a financially stressful period” (The Hindu, December 15), Ms. Bedi in a WhatsApp message said: “In view of the severe financial constraints prevailing in the administration of Puducherry certain measures are put in place.

“The ban order applies to all who draw their funds/expenses from Puducherry Government Fund. Objective is to save every rupee for essential expenses and business travel is not essential. It is a comfort and a luxury. Not a right. If we can travel in economy we can save for people in the current circumstances when we need every rupee,” she said. Apart from a ban on business class travel, before tenders were floated it must be clearly stated in the proposed note for approval if required money was available within budget estimates, she said.

“Or else the exercise of tenders becomes a futile exercise in the event of no funds being available. This will ensure prevention of blame game which causes confusion in the minds of people,” Ms. Bedi said.

She directed all government-funded societies to strictly adhere to the principles of financial prudence. The head of the departments would be held for any violation in financial prudence, she added.