Bedi praises Modi’sleadership qualities

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership qualities, Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said the Prime Minister’s appeal to the public to switch off lights at home and stand in the balcony with a lamp, torch or cellphone flash has got an emotional and spiritual connect. “Wholesome leadership is known to comprise intelligence quotient, emotional quotient and spiritual quotient. Our Prime Minister is exercising all three. He is establishing an emotional connect with a strong spiritual component,” Ms Bedi said in a Whatsapp message to reporters.

Lighting a lamp before starting anything “auspicious” was a practice followed. Lighting a diya or lamp was known to “remove darkness.” Diwali symbolises the aspect, the Lt Governor said.

“We respect this emotional and spiritual connect. It is our spiritual heritage. We are uniting in this expression (lighting of lamps) all at one time expressing a collective will for the cosmos to heal,” Ms Bedi said.