Bedi makessurprise visit to police station

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi made a surprise inspection of Thirubuvanai police station and expressed satisfaction that the new beat system had been implemented.

The visit concluded with a review of beach tourism project at Veerampattinam. She asked the Tourism Department to take the support of Forest Department for planting of trees and to implement proper landscaping of the open spaces dotted with puddles of rain water with support of Agriculture Department. Poorva Gupta, Tourism Secretary will shortly be visiting the site for putting in place the corrective actions, she said.

