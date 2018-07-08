Bedi leads ‘Van Mahotsav’ celebrations

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday marked ‘Van Mahotsav 2018’ by planting saplings on the banks of the Oussudu Lake on Saturday.

The visit to the prime waterbody was undertaken as part of ‘Mission Puducherry Water Rich’, a press note from Raj Nivas said. There is a proposal to develop Oussudu Lake as a comprehensive tourism facility at an estimated cost of ₹3.54 crore, with the provision of a children’s park, nature trails and bird-watching walkways.