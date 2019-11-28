Puducherry

Bedi holds review meeting with Yanam officials

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi holds a video conference with officials in Yanam, at the Raj Nivas.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi holds a video conference with officials in Yanam, at the Raj Nivas.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Strengthening of health services discussed

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi held a review meeting with officials in Yanam via video-conference from Raj Nivas.

Among the issues raised was the need for the administration to maintain close coordination with the Rangaraya Government Medical College and Hospital in Kakinada for strengthening health services. The Lt. Governor has also asked the health officials concerned to establish alternative medicine services. It was resolved to strengthen linkages of women SHGs with banks and skills development agencies.

The Raj Nivas has scheduled another meeting the following Wednesday.

