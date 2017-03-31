Bedi, CM take the fight to Delhi

The issue of Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi communicating to the Assembly Speaker to rescind his decision shunting out the Puducherry Municipal Commissioner has reached the power corridors in Delhi, it is reliably learnt.

Both Ms. Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, who are in Delhi, are likely to present their case of Constitutional protocol and powers of the Assembly, and the sanctity of the Speaker’s ruling to the ministries concerned in Delhi.

Even as rumours swirled about the Ministry of Home Affairs upholding the Lt. Governor’s directive to reinstate the Municipality Commissioner, Chief Secretary Manoj Parida said that there had not been any communication. “No directive has come from the Centre on the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary has referred to the Assembly Speaker and Chief Minister for advice regarding the Lt. Governor’s communication that the transfer order issued by Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Personnel Wing) was invalid and that it was issued without due approval of competent authority as mandated under the rules.

The Lt. Governor, while conveying that R. Chandrasekaran shall continue to serve in his present assignment as Commissioner, Pondicherry Municipality, sought a compliance report in this regard from the Chief Secretary.

Sources said that with the Lt. Governor going for broke in exercising her authority in this issue, even if she were to have her way, it would put the bureaucracy in the cross hairs in the clash between the two Constitutional power centres in the union territory.