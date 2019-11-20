Bedi and Narayanasamy not fit for the position they occupy, says AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) legislature party leader A. Anbalagan on Wednesday slammed Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for showing disrespect to the constitutional positions they occupied. “Both are not fit for the position they occupy,” he said while responding to the Chief Minister’s reference to Ms. Bedi as “sister of Adolf Hitler,” at a press conference. Both were to be blamed for the current state of affairs in the Union Territory, he said.

He also questioned the Chief Minister on the need to send files to the Lt Governor even after the Madras High Court has upheld the rights of an elected government. The Chief Minister himself had made statements clarifying the supremacy of the cabinet, he said adding that at the same time files were send to RajNivas. “If senior officers are sending files to Raj Nivas, the government should take action against them. The government should also file a contempt petition against them,” said Mr. Anbalagan.

The AIADMK also wanted the government to immediately convene the winter session of the Assembly to discuss the financial situation of the UT, the delay in holding local body elections and the outcome of the Chief Minister-led delegation’s visit to Singapore seeking investments.

There are several pressing issues to be debated in the Assembly. Even after eight months of the current financial year, only 58 per cent of the plan funds have been utilised. The local body elections have not been held for the last eight years, said Mr. Anabalagan.

The Chief Minister was also duty bound to explain to the House the purpose of his visit to Singapore and the quantum of investments obtained from the city state. Investors details should also be made known to legislators, he said.