Beat police personnel get more responsibilities

The police department has issued additional standard operating procedures for beat officers.

According to the order issued by Inspector-General of Police Surender Singh Yadav on Friday, personnel on rounds are duty bound to report to their higher-ups any kind of “illegality” found in their operational jurisdiction.

They should photograph the “illegality” and report to the Station House Officer and enter the issue in the general diary.

If the discrepancy noticed was pertaining to law and order, the issue should be addressed accordingly and those outside the purview of policing should be reported to the department concerned.

“If the discrepancies are not rectified within a considerable period of time, beat officers should raise the issue again till it is resolved. The station house officer should update the beat officers the follow-up action taken on their observations / illegalities found in the beat,” Mr. Yadav said in his order.

Departmental action would be initiated against those officers who manipulate reports or harass any individual. “It is just widening the role of beat officers. With the additional responsibility, the beat officers are mandated to report even civic issues, encroachments or illegal construction. Whatever they find as illegal can be reported,” said a senior police officer.