Puducherry

Beach Road thrown open for walkers

The district administration has opened Beach Road for public movement from 5 a.m to 12 p.m, starting Friday.

District Collector T. Arun, in an order issued on Thursday night, said the beach road could be used by walkers. However, the administration will not allow it to be used for public congregations or holding events.

National directives for COVID-19 management, including maintaining physical distancing and wearing of masks must be followed. Any breach of order would be penalised, the Collector said.

