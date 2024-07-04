Beach parade marks new academic season at Alliance Francaise

Alliance Francaise in the city proclaimed the start of a new academic and cultural season in July with a colourful parade recently on the Promenade Beach featuring a bedecked camel.

The Alliance Francaise volunteers also shared information on courses and cultural events hosted by the chapter, which is among the earliest in the world and the oldest in Asia.

A group of young French learners also performed dance forms to add to the colour.

The course schedule for 2024-25 is available on https://pondichery.afindia.org/classes-offered-2021-2022/#/