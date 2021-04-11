Be messengers for the vaccination drive, says L-G

PUDUCHERRY

11 April 2021 00:37 IST

‘Cooperate with the administration’

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has appealed to those who have been vaccinated to be messengers for the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Puducherry.

Inaugurating a vaccination programme for bank employees at the Government Medical College on Saturday, she said by getting vaccinated one could protect themselves, family members and society from getting infected by the virus. The spread of the virus could be prevented, she said, adding that people should cooperate with the administration to contain the second wave.

Later in the day, she held a meeting with the representatives of various religious organisations, seeking their cooperation to contain the spread.

In 100 places

Since the Union Government launched the vaccination programme, the Union Territory had administered the jab to 89,498 people, including 44,344 members of the general public, 28,680 healthcare workers and 16,474 frontline workers.

In the next one week, starting on Sunday, the Department planned to conduct vaccination programmes in 100 places in the Union Territory, said an official with the Health Department.